Mkhitaryan to wear No. 22 at Inter

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will wear number 22 at Inter, the club said.

“After his arrival was made official and his first few days at the Suning Training Centre, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has chosen his shirt number for next season. The Armenian midfielder will wear the number 22”, Inter said.

Mkhitaryan joined Inter on July 2 after leaving AS Roma.








