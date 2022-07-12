Pensions to rise in Armenia by up to 6000 drams next year

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will raise pensions, benefits and minimum salary next year, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan told reporters in the Parliament.

“In 2023 we are planning to increase the pensions and benefits. The Prime Minister has also announced at the Cabinet meeting about raising the minimum wage”, he said, adding that currently they are discussing the budget of 2023. “Pensions are expected to rise by up to 6000 drams at two stages”, he said, adding that the ministry is discussing other measures as well.