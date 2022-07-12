Armenia’s internal security environment will become more manageable: senior lawmaker on creation of interior ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. By creating a ministry of interior and making a number of other changes, the government of Armenia aims at making the service in the system more attractive, and the country’s internal security environment – more manageable, Chairman of the Parliament’s Standing Committee of Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan said during the parliamentary hearings on the creation of the ministry of internal affairs.

“Police reforms have a special place in the reforms relating to security in the government’s 2021-2026 action plan, with a priority given to the establishment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Within the frames of these reforms, we have managed to create a patrol service in the capital city and already in some provinces, and its activity framework is gradually expanding across Armenia. With its high professionalism it will become competitive and will constantly expand the professional capacities”, Kocharyan said.

According to him, by restoring the Ministry of Interior the government will solve several important issues. The concrete functions of the ministry will be defined, a new system for training personnel will be installed. In fact, the ministry of interior will become a body developing the sectoral domestic policy.

“Democratic control over power structures is one of the key principles of the countries with a parliamentary system of governance. And by creating the Ministry of Interior, we not only will make the structure more under control, but also will contribute to increasing its transparent operation and accountability. This and a number of other changes will lead to the point that we will make the service in the system more attractive on the one hand, and the internal security environment of our state more manageable, on the other hand”, he said.

He said that these hearings aim at making the public participants of these important reforms.