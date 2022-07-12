LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-07-22

LONDON, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 July:

The price of aluminum down by 2.34% to $2379.50, copper price down by 2.83% to $7584.50, lead price up by 1.28% to $1942.00, nickel price up by 1.20% to $21839.00, tin price up by 3.54% to $26263.00, zinc price down by 1.84% to $3042.00, molybdenum price down by 0.36% to $37103.75, cobalt price stood at $60445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.