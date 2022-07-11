Armenian Deputy FM highlights the role of Armenia, Rwanda in the prevention of genocides

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan met with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on July 11, who is on a working visit to Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, at the beginning of the meeting, the interlocutors talked about the prospects for the development of comprehensive relations between Armenia and Rwanda, emphasizing the existing potential for developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs specifically mentioned the importance of the joint and consistent efforts of Armenia and Rwanda as genocide survivors in preventing and condemning genocides.

The parties also referred to the effective cooperation of the two countries within the framework of the International Organization of the Francophonie.