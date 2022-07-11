Serob Bejanyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia
YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Serob Bejanyan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Indonesia by the decree of the President of Armenia.
Bejanyan worked at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia as Head of Media and Public Diplomacy Department
- 20:24 Garo Paylan comments on the telephone conversation between Pashinyan and Erdogan
- 19:45 Serob Bejanyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia
- 19:15 Russia, Turkey to hold top-level talks
- 18:40 Armenian-Russian economic ties remain traditionally strong. Armenia-Russia parliamentary cooperation commission session
- 18:00 PM Pashinyan, French-Armenian politician Georges Kepenekian refer to issues related to Armenian-French cooperation
- 17:27 Patrol Service will be introduced also in Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Tavush and Aragatsotn Provinces
- 17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-07-22
- 17:19 Asian Stocks up - 11-07-22
- 17:09 Armenian PM, Rwandan FM discuss development prospects of commercial ties
- 16:43 Foreign Minister of Rwanda visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 16:43 Rector of Yerevan State Medical University awarded with Memorial Medal of Armenian Prime Minister
- 16:10 STARMUS VI a new opportunity to develop scientific tourism in Armenia
- 16:04 Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with Turkish President
- 15:51 Council of Armenian Parliament puts into circulation draft decision on stripping opposition MPs of mandate
- 15:43 Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Governor of Krasnoyarsk Krai discuss promotion of regional cooperation
- 13:52 Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament pays tribute at Eternal Flame of Victory Memorial in Krasnoyarsk
- 13:16 COVID-19: Armenia reports 354 new cases within a week
- 12:54 Armenia, Georgia intensify partnership in tax and customs fields – SRC
- 12:29 Construction of colossal Jesus Christ statue in Armenia to launch only after approval of relevant authorities– statement
- 11:00 Another earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border
- 10:24 1,015,679 full vaccinations against COVID-19 registered in Armenia so far
- 09:56 Sri Lankan lawmakers request PM to take presidency after Rajapaksa’s resignation
- 08:31 Magnitude 4.4 quake registered on Armenia-Georgia border
- 07.10-22:26 33rd International Biology Olympiad launched in Yerevan, Armenia
- 07.09-17:36 Henrikh Mkhitaryan teaches Inter fans how to spell his surname
15:57, 07.06.2022
3021 views 15-year-old American-Armenian boy installs free book boxes across Armenia
19:11, 07.07.2022
2392 views Any attempt for geopolitical changes in the region unacceptable for Iran – Pashinyan receives Iranian official
18:29, 07.06.2022
2389 views The launch of Armenia’s first satellite is an excellent result of the work of "Geocosmos" and Spanish "Satlantis" – MFA
18:22, 07.07.2022
2294 views Vice President of Serbian meets with representatives of Armenian community, discusses development of relations
10:15, 07.08.2022
2235 views Visit to El Jem Amphitheatre, quad biking in Sahara Desert: Journalists share their recent adventure travel in Tunisia