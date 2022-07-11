Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July 2022

Serob Bejanyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Indonesia

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Serob Bejanyan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Indonesia by the decree of the President of Armenia.

Bejanyan worked at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia as Head of Media and Public Diplomacy Department








