Russia, Turkey to hold top-level talks

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian and Turkish leaders will soon hold a meeting, ARMENPRESS reports, "RIA Novosti" informs, citing the Kremlin's news service.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On the eve of the upcoming Russian-Turkish high-level meeting, the leaders discussed a number of issues of mutual interest," the message said.

The parties, in particular, exchanged ideas on the situation created around Ukraine, including ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and coordination of efforts in the direction of grain export.