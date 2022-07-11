Patrol Service will be introduced also in Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Tavush and Aragatsotn Provinces

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a session of the Police Reforms Coordinating Council was held, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The tasks to be done in the next 6 months in the sidelines of the police reform strategy were presented, including the process of introducing the Patrol Service in Shirak and Lori Provinces.

It was reported that in the second half of the year, it is planned to ensure the continuity of the introduction of the operational center for the management of the Patrol Service. Next, Patrol Service units will be formed in Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Tavush and Aragatsotn Provinces, and then throughout the country. The training processes of the future Patrol Service personnel in the above mentioned 4 Provinces will start in August. In total, 1,880 people applied for getting a job at the Patrol Service, of which only 718 are police officers. 1,332 people have received the right to participate in the examination process, of which 606 will join the service.

Next, the technical equipment of the Patrol Service, the reorganization of the Police forces, and the creation of the National Guard were discussed. The officials in charge assured that all the activities are carried out in accordance with the timeline.

Issues related to the activity of regional police departments and the new model of territorial divisions were also discussed.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the effective implementation of all the measures envisaged by the Police reforms and emphasized the need to carry out consistent work in the direction of expanding the involvement of women in the Patrol Service. In this regard, the Head of the Government gave specific instructions.