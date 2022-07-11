Rector of Yerevan State Medical University awarded with Memorial Medal of Armenian Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff at the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan received today Rector of the Yerevan State Medical University foundation Armen Muradyan, the government’s press service said.

Doctor in medical sciences Armen Muradyan has been awarded with the Memorial Medal of the Prime Minister of Armenia for his long-term and productive activities.

Arayik Harutyunyan handed over the Medal to the YSMU Rector, congratulating him on the 50th birthday.