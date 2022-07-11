Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July 2022

Another earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Armenia-Georgia border 13km north-east from the village of Bavra at 10:14 on July 11, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Bavra, Saragyugh, Ghazanchi and Tavshut villages of Shirak province – 3 point.

Earlier today, two earthquakes with 4.4 and 3.8 magnitudes were registered at the same place at 07:36 and 09:10 local time. 

 








