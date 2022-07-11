Magnitude 4.4 quake registered on Armenia-Georgia border

YEREVAN, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was registered on the Armenia-Georgia border 14km east from the village of Bavra at 07:36 on July 11, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

The tremor measured magnitude 6 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in Shirak and Lori provinces – 5 point, Tavush and Aragatsotn provinces – 4 point, as well as in Yerevan – 2-3 point.