33rd International Biology Olympiad launched in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Official opening ceremony of the 33rd International Biology Olympiad (IBO) took place in Yerevan’s A. Spendiaryan National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet on July 10.

Student groups from 64 countries arrived in Armenia for the participation to the Olympiad.

Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, addressed all participants and guests of the Olympiad, stating that the decision to host the event in Armenia was made by the Association of the International Biology Olympiad back in 2018 during the Olympiad in Tehran, Iran.

“We assumed this responsibility with a major willingness and enthusiasm. Serving as Minister of Education and Science that time, I had an honor to sign the memorandum on holding the Olympiad and I am happy that we have been consistent despite all the challenges and problems of the past years, and today the International Biology Olympiad is already becoming a reality in our country”, he said.

He emphasized that education and science are one of the key sectors for Armenia’s sustainable development, adding that the government is committed to ensure the drastic and qualitative development of these sectors. According to him, the development of science will provide an opportunity to resist the challenges of the time and the developed human resource will ensure the development of both education system and high technology and strategic sectors around the world.

“Sustainable development and universal welfare are possible to achieve only thanks to science. The holding of the International Biology Olympiad confirms the importance and priority of science and education sectors in Armenia”, he said.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan also welcomed the participants and stated that he is happy to see students from more than 60 countries of the world in a hall who are the participants of the most leading school event in biology – the International Biology Olympiad.

“Promotion of scientific innovations, development and encouragement of young scientists are one of the key priorities of the Armenian government because we are confident that it is impossible to ensure the society’s prosperous progress without the development of high-quality education and science”, he said.

The minister said that they are running a constant policy to make Armenia a platform of scientific-educational mind, an environment of generating ideas and innovations, and informed that this year Armenia will host STARMUS festival on art and science in September.

“The achievements of biology, which are a source of new development and new technological solutions, are highly important in the 21st century. You are the future owners of the Planet Earth and the future of humanity depends on you. As young biologists, as people who fell in love with science about life, keep and preserve our Planet, take care of it and develop it for the benefit of humanity”, Vahram Dumanyan said.

He wished the participants a productive competition, expressing hope that they will get unforgettable impressions in Armenia and will enjoy the warm Armenian hospitality.

Ryoichi Matsud, Chairperson of the Steering Committee of the International Biology Olympiad, expressed his gratitude to the government of Armenia, the Ministry of Education, the Yerevan State University and the IBO Steering Committee and Science Committee for the support to holding the Olympiad.

“This is the 33rd International Biology Olympiad, and we are proud to see so many participants from all over the world. Dear participants, your significant achievements in the field of biology will be recognized and awarded here today and during this week with the results of your participation to this event”, he said.

Ryoichi Matsud said that the pandemic had a significant educational effect on society. Therefore, he added, biology and biosciences have become strategic tools in fighting all problems.

“Enjoy these difficult and interesting practical and theoretical works, excursions and other interesting activities here in Yerevan, Armenia”, he said.

IBO Country Coordinator Gayane Ghukasyan in her turn said that they are finally holding the event offline after 2 years of online format. She thanked everyone for assisting the initiative.

The "International Biology Olympiad" (IBO) is the association that organizes the world's premier Biology competition for secondary school students.

In bringing together gifted students, the IBO competition challenges and stimulates these students to expand their talents and to promote their future careers as scientists.

The IBO has been organized since 1990 and has 78 member countries at present.

Armenia has been a member of IBO since 2009 (in 2008 Armenia participated as an observer country).

Since 2009, 35 Armenian students have participated in the IBO.

During the IBO 2018 Tehran Olympiad, the IBO Association made the decision confirming that the Republic of Armenia would officially host the 33rd International Biology Olympiad on July 10-18, 2022.

The official authority of IBO 2022 Armenia is the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Armenia. The Olympiad is operated by Yerevan State University.

Team Telecome Armenia is the technological partner of the Olympiad, which has provided the necessary technical and digital solutions for properly holding the event.

Armenpress is the information partner of the Olympiad.