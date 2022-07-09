‘We do everything for community residents to feel concrete changes’, PM says during visit in Armavir province 

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that the government is constantly engaged in community-related issues, does everything for the community residents to feel concrete changes.

The PM visited today different communities of Armavir province. At a meeting with Yeraskhahun community residents, the PM said: “We are going to build 300 schools and 500 kindergartens in the Republic. This program will also reach your village”.

He highlighted the fact that the schools and kindergartens in the villages of Armenia should be at a higher level. He said that they will solve all issues stage by stage. “Be sure that we constantly deal with community issues, we do everything for the people of the community to feel concrete changes. But the first task that we need to solve is the issue of children: school, kindergarten, road, water…”, the PM stated.

During the visit the PM also paid tribute to the memory of heroes fallen at the 2020 war.