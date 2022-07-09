Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79
YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Africa's second-biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, died on Friday, the presidency said, Reuters reports.
The 79-year-old died at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, Spain, where he was being treated following a prolonged illness, according to the statement.
Jose Eduardo dos Santos stepped down five years ago.
