New Zealand confirms first case of monkeypox
YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The first case of monkeypox has been detected in New Zealand, the ministry of health said.
The person, 30, lives in Auckland and has recently returned from overseas travel in a country with reported cases of monkeypox.
Monkeypox cases have been confirmed in around 50 countries of the world.
