Armenian PM congratulates President of Argentina on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Argentina Alberto Fernández on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office said.

The message reads as follows:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Argentina on the Independence Day of the Republic of Argentina.

This year, Armenia and Argentina mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which is a good opportunity to assess the joint achievements and find new ways of cooperation.

I reaffirm my willingness to work together with you in the direction of further strengthening the historical friendly relations between our peoples. I sincerely hope that we will be able to form a more ambitious, mutually beneficial agenda in all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our states and peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration”.