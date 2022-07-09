Armenian military denies another Azerbaijani accusation on opening fire 

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied another statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which in the evening of July 8 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, the defense ministry said.