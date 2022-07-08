YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Official Delhi appreciates Armenia's strong interest in having direct transport and economic link with India and wants Armenia to be directly linked with India in any possible way, Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal said in an exclusive interview with ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, commenting on the North-South international transport corridor and Iran’s initiative of “Persian Gulf-Black Sea” international transport corridor.

According to the Ambassador, Iran's Chabahar port, located on the coast of the Arabian Sea, has been developed with Indian investment, and India would like Armenia to use Chabahar port for the benefit of both countries.

"As for the "Persian Gulf - Black Sea" corridor, we have yet to receive an official proposal from the Armenian side, but negotiations are already underway. As you know, we have developed Chabahar Port in Iran and with Indian investment, Chabahar Port can be very valuable for transiting Armenian goods that can be transported through Iranian territory to Armenia and to the Black Sea. We have positive approach to this issue and will discuss it with the Armenian side," Ambassador Dewal said.