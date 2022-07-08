Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-07-22

YEREVAN, 8 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 July, USD exchange rate up by 1.29 drams to 410.67 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.66 drams to 416.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.38 drams to 492.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 11.08 drams to 23078.79 drams. Silver price up by 3.50 drams to 256.47 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.