Vice Speaker of Parliament briefs several foreign ambassadors on developments in Armenia- Turkey normalization process

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan received today Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson, Ambassador of Finland Kirsti Narinen, Ambassador of Lithuania Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė and Ambassador of Estonia to Riina Kaljurand, the Parliament’s press service said.

At the ambassadors’ request, Ruben Rubinyan presented the developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations and the concrete agreements reached as a result of the last, fourth meeting of the special representatives.

Issues aimed at strengthening of bilateral cooperation were also discussed.