Armenia, Argentina have intense relations: PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador Vergara

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Ambassador of Argentina to Armenia Mariano Vergara, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan said that the government of Armenia is interested in developing and expanding the cooperation with Argentina in different areas, expressing hope that the activities of the Ambassador will contribute to strengthening the bilateral ties. Despite the geographical distance, the PM said, Armenia and Argentina have intense relations and a good potential to enrich them with new initiatives.

Pashinyan specifically highlighted expanding the economic partnership and trade turnover volumes, adding that Armenia is ready to create favorable conditions for Argentine companies aimed at implementing investment projects.

PM Pashinyan also praised the bilateral partnership in international organizations and said that the Armenian side is ready to make the collaboration on this aspect more effective. He also highly appreciated the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by Argentina.

In his turn the Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and said that different cultural events are taking place in Armenia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Argentina. The foreign diplomat informed that the creation of the Armenian-Argentina Chamber of Commerce is under consideration in order to boost the economic cooperation.

In the context of the development of relations between the two countries, the Ambassador highlighted the role of the Armenian community in Argentina, which, he said, is quite united and enjoys high respect in his country.

Issues relating to the cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, education, culture and other fields were discussed.

The regional developments were also touched upon at the meeting.