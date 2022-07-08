Armenian, Swedish FMs exchange congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Sweden will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on July 10.

On this occasion the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Sweden and Armenia exchanged congratulatory letters, the Swedish Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement.

“In her letter the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde expressed her deep appreciation for the friendship and cooperation between our two countries and anticipation for a continuous good bilateral relations and cooperation.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that our bilateral cooperation has gained momentum due to Sweden’s long term commitment to support and contribute to the ongoing democratic reforms in the country. Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to foster our cooperation in all formats”, the Embassy said.