Japanese former PM Shinzo Abe dies after gun attack
YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, Reuters reports citing public broadcaster NHK.
Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.
