Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July 2022

Japanese former PM Shinzo Abe dies after gun attack

Japanese former PM Shinzo Abe dies after gun attack

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, Reuters reports citing public broadcaster NHK.

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]