Japan ex-PM Abe in “grave condition” after being shot during election campaign

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, is in grave condition after being shot on Friday during a campaign for a parliamentary election, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, reports Reuters.

Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting in the western city of Nara during the campaign for Sunday's upper house election as an unacceptable attack on the foundation of Japan's democracy.

Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, with public broadcaster NHK saying a man armed with an apparently homemade gun opened fired at him from behind.

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara had been arrested.

Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive.

TBS Television reported that Abe had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck.