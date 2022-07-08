Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 July 2022

Japanese ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot while making election speech

Japanese ex-PM Shinzo Abe shot while making election speech

YEREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, with public broadcaster NHK saying a man armed with an apparently homemade gun opened fired at him from behind, Reuters reports.

Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara had been arrested.

Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive.

TBS Television reported that Abe had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]