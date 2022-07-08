LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-07-22

LONDON, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.37% to $2442.50, copper price up by 4.02% to $7822.50, lead price up by 0.10% to $1971.00, nickel price down by 1.44% to $21535.00, tin price up by 5.15% to $25984.00, zinc price up by 3.74% to $3110.00, molybdenum price down by 0.35% to $37390.36, cobalt price down by 0.02% to $60450.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.