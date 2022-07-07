President Khachaturyan agrees with Noubar Afeyan to combine efforts for implementation of public and educational program

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan hosted American-Armenian scientist and businessman Noubar Afeyan on July 7.

As ARMENPRESS was informed by the office of the President of the Republic of Armenia, President Khachaturyan welcomed the guest and noted that he is always happy to see him in Armenia. Noubar Afeyan thanked the President for the reception.

Vahagn Khachaturyan and Noubar Afeyan discussed the prospects of development of education and science in Armenia. The businessman presented to the President the current and future initiatives and programs aimed at the mentioned areas, as well as continued strengthening and development of Armenia-Diaspora relations.

An agreement was reached to combine efforts for the implementation of social and educational multi-layered programs.