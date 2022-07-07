Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-07-22

YEREVAN, 7 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 July, USD exchange rate up by 1.18 drams to 409.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.84 drams to 417.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 6.50 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.11 drams to 490.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 165.74 drams to 23089.87 drams. Silver price down by 7.41 drams to 252.97 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.