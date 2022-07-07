UK PM Johnson resigns
YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson announced his resignation today.
He delivered a resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street in London.
Johnson said he would continue to serve in post until his party selects a new leader.
