UK PM Johnson resigns

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson announced his resignation today.

He delivered a resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street in London.

Johnson said he would continue to serve in post until his party selects a new leader.

 








