Jesus Christ statue to raise interest of tourists to Armenia, says PM

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia gave a preliminary approval to the project of head of Multi Group Concern Gagik Tsarukyan to construct a statue of Jesus Christ on the Mountain Hatis, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

He stated that the statue will raise the interest of tourists to Armenia. Pashinyan also said that the relevant documents have been submitted to the government.

“The respective agencies of the government must discuss and make a decision. Our preliminary assessment of the project is positive because we think that it will greatly raise tourist interest towards Armenia. I hope our respective agencies will discuss the issue within a proper timeframe and the project will move on as planned”, the PM said.

Gagik Tsarukyan announced tender for the construction of colossal Jesus Christ statue in Armenia in January 2022. Sculptor Armen Samvelyan won the tender.