LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-07-22

LONDON, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.73% to $2409.50, copper price down by 1.95% to $7520.50, lead price up by 1.55% to $1969.00, nickel price down by 3.54% to $21849.00, tin price down by 4.95% to $24712.00, zinc price up by 0.20% to $2998.00, molybdenum price down by 0.23% to $37522.63, cobalt price down by 7.62% to $60460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.