Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic hands over copies of credentials to Deputy FM of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The newly appointed Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Armenia Vilavan Yiaporher (residence in Moscow) handed over the copy of her credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan on July 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, congratulating on the appointment, the Deputy FM wished the Ambassador fruitful and effective work.

In turn, thanking for the reception and good wishes, the Ambassador noted that she will do her best to contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

The parties discussed the possibilities of raising the bilateral relations to a new level. Both sides expressed readiness to make all efforts to fully utilize the existing potential in areas of mutual interest, particularly in the areas of information technology, education and tourism.