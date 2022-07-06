The priority task of the government is the development of education and science. Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Brusov State University Hambardzum Matevosyan participated today in the 2022-year graduation ceremony of the University, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan, Rector of Brusov State University Karine Harutyunyan, representatives of the teaching staff, students and others took part in the event and delivered remarks.

The Deputy Prime Minister congratulated the graduates on the occasion of the symbolic day and noted. "I salute you both as a statesman, and as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Brusov State University, and simply as an Armenian person, for whom education was and remains one of the highest and indelible values.

The Republic of Armenia, in response to the most serious challenges facing it, should present itself to the world today with its young generation, knowledgeable, responsible, innovative, creative young people who are ready to build their common home, relying on the power of knowledge, and who are ready to become advocates of peace, solidarity and kindness in our country and around the world.

The development of education and science is a priority for the government of the Republic of Armenia, only through which it is possible to achieve the country's stable development and general well-being. Investments in knowledge and skills are the key to a country's development.

Accordingly, the Government has recognized the reforms in the field of higher education in its 2021-2026 Action Plan as a priority for the development of the state. The continuous improvement of the quality of higher education is aimed at strengthening the education-science-labour market connection, preparing specialists who will meet the new demands of the labor market, and, of course, shaping civilized, creative, proactive, capable, competitive citizens who will safeguard their future in their own country.

Brusov State University occupies a unique and important place among Armenian universities providing higher education. Brusov has long ago become a unique "brand", symbolizing an educational institution anchored on the classical values of education, but at the same time providing innovative educational services. Brusov University has long established itself as a leading forge for training specialists of foreign languages. And today, remaining the leader in the field of linguistics, the University presents itself to our society as an educational center training many new specialists in humanitarian and social fields. Therefore, today, in the context of multilingual, multicultural communication in the world, the role of Brusov University is very important.

Dear attendees,

I am confident that apart from being a forge of mind and soul for its students, thousands of graduates and employees, Brusov State University is also a home, and also an open window to the world. Today, you, dear graduates, are the ones who spread knowledge and professional experience through that window, and you, dear young people, are the ones who gain centuries-old wisdom and the accumulated experience of humanity through that window.

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of completing your studies and receiving diplomas of higher education. Warm congratulations to you, distinguished professors and employees of the university. Thank you so much for your dedication, professionalism, patience, and the difficult mission of carrying the torch of light and science.

Dear graduates,

Joining the ranks of the graduates of Brusov State University, I am sure that you will always and everywhere proudly bear the honor of being a graduate of Brusov, serving all your strength and knowledge to strengthen our Motherland, you will live and create for the glory of the Republic of Armenia, for the welfare of our people.

I wish you unobstructed path. May success be your companion always and everywhere”.

Then, Deputy Prime Minister Matevosyan presented certificates to this year's winners of the best student annual competition: Haykuhi Yailoyan, a student of the Faculty of Education and Professional Pedagogy, and Emma Ghazaryan, a student of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Service.

The graduation ceremony ended with the ceremony of awarding diplomas.