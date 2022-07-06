Armenian, Spanish Foreign Ministers hold tête-à-tête meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Spain on a working visit, had a tête-à-tête meeting with Foreign Minister of Spain José Manuel Albares Bueno, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.

Within the framework of the visit, the Armenian FM is scheduled to meet with President of the Congress of Deputies Meritxell Batet, and Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

Following their meeting, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Spain will deliver statements for the press.