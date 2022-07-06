Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July 2022

Noubar Afeyan to be bestowed with title of Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State University

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American entrepreneur, philanthropist and inventor Noubar Afeyan will be bestowed with a title of Honorary Doctor of the Yerevan State University, the YSU said in a statement.

The University will host an event for this purpose where Afeyan will deliver speech and will answer the questions of the meeting participants.

Noubar Afeyan is best known for co-founding the biotechnology company Moderna, through his venture capital firm, Flagship Pioneering, and for co-founding humanitarian projects such as Aurora Prize and The Future Armenian. 

 








