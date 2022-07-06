U.S. Congressmen call for report on Azerbaijan’s use of prohibited munitions during 2020 Artsakh war

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Representative Tony Cárdenas (D-CA) and Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) have introduced an ANCA-backed bipartisan amendment to the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calling for a report on Azerbaijan's activities during the 2020 Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) war, to be submitted to Congress by the Secretary of Defense in consultation with the Secretary of State, ANCA reports.

The report would detail:

-the use of U.S. parts in Turkish drones used by Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh

-Azerbaijan's use of white phosphorous, cluster bombs and other prohibited munitions deployed against Artsakh

-Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s recruitment of foreign terrorist fighters during the 2020 Artsakh war.

Amendment 837 is co-sponsored by Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), Congressman Andy Levin (D-MI), Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Congressman David G. Valadao (R-CA).

“The ANCA is leading a grassroots effort to secure additional co-sponsors prior to next week's House Rules Committee consideration of the amendment.

NDAA amendments ruled "in order" by the House Rules Committee will be voted on by the full U.S. House”, ANCA said.