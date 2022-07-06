Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July 2022

Explosion at Armenia bank branch kills 1, injures 5

Explosion at Armenia bank branch kills 1, injures 5

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred today early in the morning at a bank branch in the Armenian town of Ashtarak, the ministry of emergency situations said.

According to preliminary reports, 1 person has been killed, 5 others were injured in the incident.

The injured people have been hospitalized.  

Investigation is underway.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]