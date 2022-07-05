Utair launches flights from St. Petersburg to Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. In July, Utair airline launched 3 new international flights from St. Petersburg, including the direction to Yerevan. Tashkent and Baku are the other new destinations of the airline, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of Utair Passenger Airlines Oleg Semyonov said.

"For the convenience of passengers, we are expanding the route network from St. Petersburg. The launch of international flights from the northern capital is an important event for us and our passengers. We are sure that the new destinations will interest both tourists and businessmen," said Oleg Semyonov.