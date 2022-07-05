The USA should stop providing military aid to Azerbaijan. Sherman

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The US administration has again reaffirmed the circumvention of Resolution 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which blocks direct military aid to Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Brad Sherman, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, expressed his disagreement with the decision in an interview with "Voice of America".

"We should not abandon Resolution 907 and provide any assistance to oil-rich Azerbaijan, which has unleashed an aggressive war. The aid we provide is not large, but I think it is important diplomatically, so it should be stopped," said the congressman.

In his opinion, American aid for humanitarian projects in Artsakh should be increased, and Armenia should be given the opportunity to be included in the "Millennium Challenge" program.

"The World Bank ranked Armenia among those with above average income. I would like it to be so, but we have to take into account the economic consequences of the terrible war, the coronavirus epidemic," he said.