Sanjay Verma paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

ARMENPRESS reports Sanjay Verma laid a wreath at the memorial, and flowers at the eternal flame.

Photos by Hayk Badalyan

The Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma participated in the 8th session of the Armenian-Indian intergovernmental commission on cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, technology, science, education and culture in Armenia. On April 4, Sanjay Verma met with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.