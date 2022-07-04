YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the "INNOPROM 22" international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg, Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan introduced the projects and companies presented in the Armenian pavilion to the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, ARMENPRESS reports the Telegram channel of the Russian Government informed.

Armenia's pavilion is presented under the concept "Armenia is a smart hub". The exhibition shows how Armenia, which is an economic and cultural bridge between the West and the East, can become a solution in overcoming today's global challenges. Armenia plans to build a large trade hub in Gyumri, which will be a part of the international trade chain. It is planned to carry out processing and storage of goods there, as well as customs control. These projects were presented to Mikhail Mishustin in detail.

Armenia's pavilion also presents electrical equipment developed in Armenia: cameras, laptops, computers, servers, etc.

Yerevan jewelry factory, the largest in Armenia, also presented jewelry made of gold and precious stones.