Armenia’s MES received information about installation of explosive devices in the embassies of Russia and China

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. On July 4, at 5:15 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received information that an explosive device was placed in the embassies of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, relevant professionals and personnel have arrived at the alleged scenes.








