Iranian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in Tehran

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian received his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.








