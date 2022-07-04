COVID-19: Armenia reports 174 new cases within a week
12:52, 4 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. 174 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 423,417.
4992 tests were conducted within a week.
No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8626.
The number of recoveries rose by 62, bringing the total to 412,817.
The number of active cases is 290.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version