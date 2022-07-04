Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 July 2022

Opposition MP Artur Ghazinyan steps down

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Artur Ghazinyan from the opposition “Hayastan” faction is stepping down.

“I decided to step down. I consider this as the most correct and justified decision in such situation. I don’t want to talk about the reasons now, they were exclusively of political and strategic nature. At this moment I can only say that I do not imagine anymore my further work in this Parliament with any agenda, but I cannot keep the status of an MP in these conditions, it’s at least not honest”, the lawmaker said in a statement on social media.

 








