Opposition MP Artur Ghazinyan steps down

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Artur Ghazinyan from the opposition “Hayastan” faction is stepping down.

“I decided to step down. I consider this as the most correct and justified decision in such situation. I don’t want to talk about the reasons now, they were exclusively of political and strategic nature. At this moment I can only say that I do not imagine anymore my further work in this Parliament with any agenda, but I cannot keep the status of an MP in these conditions, it’s at least not honest”, the lawmaker said in a statement on social media.