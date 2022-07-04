Armenian President congratulates Joe Biden on US Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of the United States Joe Biden on the occasion of the US Independence Day, the Presidential Officec said.

The letter reads:

“The Declaration of Independence signed years ago in Philadelphia has became the most important milestone in establishing democracy, human and peoples’ rights and dignity, having a turning effect on the further course of the world history.

The United States of America is one of the most important partners of Armenia. Armenia attaches great importance to the friendship, as well as multi-sectoral close cooperation existing between our countries.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will strengthen the existing mutual partnership, enriching the bilateral agenda and expanding the partnering relations within the frames of strategic dialogue.

We highly value the US constant support and efforts aimed at the preservation of peace and stability in our region, as well as the democratic and economic reforms”.