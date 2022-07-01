Opposition MP Armen Gevorgyan quits as Chairman of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the opposition Hayastan faction Armen Gevorgyan has stepped down as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Affairs.

“Serving as Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on regional and Eurasian integration affairs since 2021, I have always treated my work with great responsibility, have invested all my knowledge and experience and have always tried to ensure a productive working atmosphere in the committee. I did this specifically highlighting our country’s prospect of Eurasian development. However, the political developments in the country brought to a point that I am submitting my resignation from the position of the Chairman of the Committee. Today’s situation dedicates clear rules of political, public and human ethnics, which I cannot ignore and which do not allow me to continue serving as a Committee Chair”, he said in a statement.

The lawmaker, however, said that he will continue working and fulfilling the duties in all international platforms and structures “which are important for the state”.