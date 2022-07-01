PM Pashinyan offers congratulations on Prosecutor’s Office Employee Day

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Office of the Prosecutor General for the special session dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the establishment of the Office and the Day of the Prosecutor’s Office Employee, the PM’s Office said.

The session was attended by incumbent Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan, the newly-elected Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan and representatives of the Office.

Pashinyan delivered speech at the event. The text of the speech will be available soon.