Armenia’s Artik, France’s Vaulx-en-Velin to implement joint projects

GYUMRI, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the 4th Armenian-French Decentralized Cooperation conference, the members of the delegation of Armenia’s Shirak province led by Governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan met with the leadership of the French city of Vaulx-en-Velin.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s Consul in Lyon Levon Davtyan.

Mayor of Artik Anan Voskanyan and the delegation members highlighted the readiness of the Armenian side to continue the partnership. Vaulx-en-Velin Mayor Hélène Geoffroy assured that the cooperation, that was launched years ago, will continue actively.

The two communities will soon try to implement joint projects in training community servants, solid waste management, impact on climate.

Artik and Vaulx-en-Velin are sister cities.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan