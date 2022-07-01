LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-06-22

LONDON, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 June:

The price of aluminum down by 1.03% to $2445.50, copper price down by 1.70% to $8258.00, lead price down by 1.29% to $1907.50, nickel price down by 4.52% to $22698.00, tin price down by 1.21% to $26451.00, zinc price down by 6.04% to $3157.00, molybdenum price down by 0.29% to $38029.70, cobalt price stood at $70460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.